Man breached protection order by telling ex-partner what she wore on night out

Accused threatened woman he did not want to take her away from their child but that he would do so and rear the child himself
Man breached protection order by telling ex-partner what she wore on night out

The complainant said she would not go anywhere without some member of her family because she was afraid she would encounter her ex-boyfriend, court told.

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 09:56
Liam Heylin

A young woman was frightened by a phone call from her ex-partner in breach of a court order where he told her he knew what she had been wearing on a night out with friends even though he was not there.

The young man who had been ordered to stay away from his ex-partner also threatened he did not want to take her away from their child but that he would do so and rear the child himself.

The complainant said she would not go anywhere without some member of her family because she was afraid she would encounter her ex-boyfriend.

The accused pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a protection order by calling and texting her and putting her in fear.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the complainant called to her local Garda station on September 6, 2021, to make her complaint.

The domestic violence act order against the accused prohibited him from communicating with his ex-partner, including by electronic means.

The young woman told gardaí she had been out socialising with friends on September 4, 2021. Minutes after midnight when she came home there was a phone call from a number she did not recognise and she answered it.

She recognised the voice as being her ex-partner and he told her what she was wearing that night.

He said he would take her away and look after their child himself. She added, “He said it would kill him to do it but he would.” 

He phoned her several times and sent more texts up to 2.30am.

The complainant gave evidence of how this affected her.

“My family would not leave me go out alone. They were afraid he would attack me. He threatened me before. That is why I got the protection order,” she said.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked her: “When was the last time he contacted you?” She replied: “That night.” 

Defence solicitor David Cowhey said the defendant should not have contacted her at all. He said the accused had addiction issues in the past and was on anti-anxiety medication.

He said the 24-year-old defendant was in full-time employment and he asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.

Judge Kelleher said: “These are very serious matters carrying a possible sentence of up to 12 months. There has been no incident since this. I will put it back for six months. It is similar to a suspended sentence — if he does anything in the meantime he will go to jail.” 

The accused will be sentenced at that stage.

More in this section

'I continue to grieve' - Rapist gets five years for sexually abusing his sisters in childhood 'I continue to grieve' - Rapist gets five years for sexually abusing his sisters in childhood
Croke Park Courtroom6 Trial of four men alleged to have raped teenage girl hears from complainant's friends
Gardaí had to pepper spray man who refused to leave Cork social welfare office Gardaí had to pepper spray man who refused to leave Cork social welfare office
#Courts
Man breached protection order by telling ex-partner what she wore on night out

Sweden seeks extradition of three men arrested at Waterford Airport over €3.5m cocaine haul

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • 10
  • 14
  • 28
  • 32
  • 38
  • 41
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices