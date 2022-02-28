Man accused of raping his two daughters made 'suicide attempt', court heard

A 41-year-old man accused of raping his two daughters failed to turn up in another court to face related assault and child cruelty charges last week and attempted to take his own life.

The accused man, who cannot be named because of his relationship with the injured parties, was arrested on Saturday May 26 by a member of An Garda Síochána in his local area because of his failure to show up for sentencing.

The defendant should have appeared last week for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on two charges.

Those were counts of child cruelty and assault causing harm in respect of one of his children.

The first count states he assaulted his daughter causing her harm on March 12, 2020, and the child cruelty count states that on dates between May 11, 2017, and March 12, 2020, being a person having care of a child, did wilfully assault and ill-treat the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering to the child’s health or seriously affect her wellbeing.

The garda who arrested him on Saturday said the accused replied, in respect of his failure to appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: “I wanted to stay away from people.”

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland said the accused accepted he would be remanded in custody for sentencing now and asked Judge Helen Boyle for this to be adjourned until May 18.

Mr Boland added: “He wanted to apologise to the court for his failure to appear… There was a suicide attempt.”

Also on Monday, the same defendant was brought before the Central Criminal Court where he affirmed signed pleas of guilty in respect of multiple counts of raping his two daughters.

While circuit court sentencing will take place on May 18, sentencing in respect of the rape counts will take place the following week on May 23 at the Central Criminal Court, where Mr Justice Michael McGrath directed the preparation of psychiatric and probation reports on the accused.