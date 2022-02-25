Spurdog shark caught off Cork coast costs retired French fisherman €27,000

Judge Dara Hayes imposed a fine of €7,500 and ordered the consequential confiscation of his fish valued at €14,500 and gear worth €5,000
Spurdog shark caught off Cork coast costs retired French fisherman €27,000

A spurdog shark. Thierry Priol should have discarded the fish at sea, but he didn't since he thought there was a ban on discarding catch. He forgot that there was an exception for discarding spurdog. File photo: iStock

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 19:33
Liam Heylin

The illegal catching of spurdog shark off the coast of Cork cost a French fisherman €27,000 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, even though his solicitor described it as an honest mistake with no commercial benefit.

Judge Dara Hayes imposed a fine of €7,500 and ordered the consequential confiscation of his fish valued at €14,500 and gear worth €5,000.

Thierry Priol of Brittany, France, pleaded guilty to a charge that on April 30, 2021, he did retain on board the foreign sea fishing vessel, Ronsard, a quantity of prohibited species, namely spurdog, a type of small shark.

Dermot Conway, solicitor, said there was no commercial advantage to the accused keeping the catch of spurdog on board. He said it was an accidental by-catch that occurred when the fishermen were catching hake.

Donal McCarthy, prosecution barrister, accepted the defendant was properly licensed to fish in the area at the time.

Mr Conway said 80% of the catch was hake and that the skipper could not guarantee what species he would catch in his nets and that on this occasion there was a by-catch of spurdog. He made admissions immediately.

“He should have discarded at sea. But there was a ban on discarding catch. He forgot that there was an exception for discarding spurdog. The general exception is spurdog. It was recorded in his logbook so there was no attempt to hide it. There was full cooperation. The accused has since retired from fishing.

“No fish producer would be able to commercially sell it on. It is closer to an honest mistake than a criminal act. There was no commercial benefit from it,” Mr Conway, solicitor, said.

More in this section

Judge gavel on book in library Family claim racists forced them from their home to find 'makeshift shelter' in a church
Scales of justice with judge gavel on table Three young Irish children injured in 'nightmare' car crash in France settle claims
Case dismissed against Limerick woman over gender violence protest during lockdown Case dismissed against Limerick woman over gender violence protest during lockdown
#Courtsspurdog sharkfishingPlace: CorkPlace: France
Spurdog shark caught off Cork coast costs retired French fisherman €27,000

Cork woman who slashed other woman in face has sentencing deferred due to pregnancy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices