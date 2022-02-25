Cork woman who slashed other woman in face has sentencing deferred due to pregnancy

A young woman who was slashed across the face in a serious assault in Cork city centre wept as she described being reminded of it every time she looks in the mirror.

The woman who carried out the attack, 20-year-old Ava Collins, of 13 Owenabue Close, Togher, Cork, faced sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the serious assault.

Her senior counsel Seamus Roche said in respect of the defendant: “There is a complication in that she is 24 weeks' pregnant.”

Judge Dara Hayes said: “It is clearly a very serious matter that will clearly attract a custodial sentence. What prompts me to stay my hand is her pregnancy. I will adjourn the matter for approximately six months. She will be going to prison.”

Sentencing was then adjourned until October 28 on condition that Ava Collins would have no contact with the victim whom she knew somewhat through mutual friends before the violent attack.

Ava Collins pleaded guilty to two counts related to the crime. She admitted robbery of a public service order card from the young woman on November 14, 2020. She also pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to the victim.

Seamus Roche, defence senior counsel, said: “There is no point in sugar-coating the offence. She was just turned 18. She was involved in poly-drug use.

“Her stability was fragile and she had been involved in drug use on this occasion. She has not been involved in drug use since.

I should say she has expressed remorse. That has not been said directly to the victim. I do it on her behalf. She does feel remorseful and has an understanding of the behaviour she engaged in.”

Mr Roche said: “She has not come to the attention of the guards in the period subsequent. She had a somewhat troubled earlier life and had some mental health issues.

The injured party wept in the witness box as she described herself being scarred for life and being reminded of the assault every time she looks in the mirror or sees a photograph.

“It was completely unprovoked. She slashed both sides of my face. I had to be brought to CUH for 24 stitches. I was shocked, confused and very distressed. The assault has left me feeling very nervous. I avoid going into the city centre. I don’t feel safe walking around, especially in the city centre. I am constantly looking over my shoulder.

“I want no contact with her in the future — I barely knew her anyway,” the young woman said.

Garda Kevin Motherway said the injured party and her partner were waiting for a bus at Grand Parade at 8pm that night when the defendant, who was with another person, met them and a verbal argument ensued.

The defendant inflicted large slash-type wounds to her face and then pocketed her public service card. While waiting for an ambulance and bleeding heavily, lying on the ground, the defendant returned and continued to argue with her.

Ava Collins was arrested 15 minutes later on Douglas Street, with the injured party’s public service card. She was highly intoxicated, so much so that her interview with gardaí had to be delayed for six hours due to her condition.

Garda Motherway said the injured party has been told that she will have the facial scars for life.