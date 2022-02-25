Three young Irish children injured in 'nightmare' car crash in France settle claims

A Co Wicklow couple and their three young children were injured in a terrifying crash on a motorway while on holiday in France, the Circuit Civil Court heard on Friday.

Barrister Moira Flahive told Judge John O’Connor that their car was flipped over when violently rear-ended at speed and toppled across the median before spinning to a standstill in the opposite carriageway against oncoming traffic.

She said Stephen Lawlor, after escaping from the car had to creep back in again to release and rescue his wife and three children, Kelan, Emilia and Lara.

The children, through their father Stephen, sued French car owner Corinne Menguy, the car driver Marianne Isselin and Mutelle Assurances Des Instituteurs De France for €60,000 damages for personal injuries in each of their cases.

Ms Flahive, who appeared with McGrath McGrane Solicitors for the three children, told Judge O’Connor that settlements totalling just over €90,000 had been offered to the children and she was recommending their acceptance to the court.

She said following assessment and treatment at the accident and emergency department of a local hospital in Morlaix, the Lawlor family, who live at Carrigeen Lodge, Carrigeenduff, Lough Dan, Roundwood, had been given a replacement car and had been able to continue their holiday.

Ms Flahive told the court that none of the Lawlor children had sustained serious physical injury in what she described as a nightmare experience but each had afterwards developed post traumatic adjustment disorder.

She said it was the strength and fortitude of their loving parents that had seen the children through the remainder of their holiday and greatly assisted them in their recovery at home.

Ms Flahive said she was recommending acceptance of a €37,000 settlement for Kelan, 10; €32,264 for Lara, 11, and €16,347 for Emelia, 6. She said liability for the accident had been conceded by the defendants. Claims by Mr and Mrs Lawlor are to be brought in relation to their injuries in the July 2018 accident.

Judge O’Connor said the settlement in each of the cases had been very good and he approved all of them with orders for circuit court costs.