Claim that CCTV ruling ‘protects criminals’ rejected

The Data Protection Commissioner has rejected accusations that she is protecting criminals by outlawing the use of CCTV by Limerick City & County Council.

Helen Dixon has come under fire since Limerick City & County Council was hit with a €110,000 fine and told to turn off 357 of the 401 CCTV cameras it has in place.

The ruling followed a three-year investigation which found the council had breached European data laws in 48 different ways. It said the cameras must be removed unless a legal reason for maintaining their use can be found.

“It’s most certainly not protecting criminals, it’s protecting the public,” Ms Dixon said.

“We are protecting the person that’s driving from their home three miles down the road and going through umpteen camera points with automatic number plate recognition... where there may be no basis in law and no basis in rationale for it.”

Some of the sharpest criticism came from Limerick TD and Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan, who said he would raise the matter with the Justice Minister and added that “only those who have something to be afraid of should be afraid of the use of CCTV”.

The Commissioner, speaking ahead of the publication of the DPC’s annual report on Thursday morning, added: “We’re happy to explain and we have explained, but perhaps it’s too long for many to read.”

Facebook

Separately, the Commission came in for further harsh criticism from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen on Wednesday, who said “the DPC is widely considered to have stepped back from its responsibilities in properly enforcing GDPR”.

As many tech giants, including Facebook, are based in Ireland, the DPC is the lead agency when it comes to regulating their data.

Appearing at the Oireachtas Media Committee, Ms Haugen reiterated her call for an “independent review into the DPC so that it can start to enforce the law thoroughly and boldly”.

Ms Haugen, who leaked internal Facebook files to the US media, said Ireland has the choice between promoting "facts" or "the interests of a billion-dollar profit machine".

"Governments and citizens around the world will be watching Ireland's regulatory regime closely. I urge you to lead by example when holding these companies to account."