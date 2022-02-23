Cork woman found with €1k worth of heroin for sale or supply jailed

Garda first found three deals of heroin on the accused and later found a further 23 deals of the drug on her person, court heard
Cork woman found with €1k worth of heroin for sale or supply jailed

Niamh O’Sullivan, 39, of 21 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty that at an apartment at Island View House, Gortnalahee, Carrignavar, she had diamorphine — better known as heroin — for sale or supply on August 15 last year.

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

A woman who admitted having heroin for sale in Carrignavar last August was sentenced to three years in prison but with the last two years suspended. 

Niamh O’Sullivan, 39, of 21 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty that at an apartment at Island View House, Gortnalahee, Carrignavar, she had diamorphine — better known as heroin — for sale or supply on August 15 last year.

She signed a plea of guilty to that charge at Cork District Court and affirmed the signed plea at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said the accused had been in custody since August 16 last.

Ms McCarthy said a prison governor’s report on the accused showed she was what is termed an enhanced prisoner and has taken up a number of opportunities in terms of education and rehabilitation.

Ms McCarthy said: “She has serious addiction issues. Even though it was not her house where the search was conducted, she came forward on signed pleas of guilty.” 

Garda Martin Drew first found three deals of heroin on the accused and later found a further 23 deals of the drug on her person.

The heroin had a street value of €1,276.

Garda Drew accepted the submission from Ms McCarthy that the accused did not have any trappings of wealth as a result of her drug-dealing.

The accused was convicted twice at district court level for having drugs for sale or supply, but this dated back to 2012 and 2013.

While it was not a large amount of drugs, the judge commented: “Heroin is a dangerous and addictive drug.”

More in this section

Christian Brothers lose bid to have Limerick abuse case dropped against former Brother Christian Brothers lose bid to have Limerick abuse case dropped against former Brother
A small pile of white powder on a dark surface Man jailed for organising lab in Bantry that extracted €51k of cocaine from duvet
Four Courts3 Waterford woman's challenge to personal injury award guidelines to be heard next month
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>Ammunition and two of the pistols seized by gardaí earlier today. Picture: Garda Info</p>

Four arrested as machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k are seized by gardaí

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices