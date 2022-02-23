Limerick boy with severe visual defect not picked up by HSE checks awarded €100k

A 14-year old boy whose vision problem was not picked up in health checks when he was young has settled a High Court action against the HSE for €100,000.

Conor Nee's eyesight was checked by the HSE-run Community Child Health Services when he was over three years' old and again when he was nearly five years' of age but no defect was detected or action taken, it was claimed.

His counsel, Eugene Gleeson SC, told the High Court Conor was examined by an optician in March 2013 when he was over five years' old and a visual deficit was discovered.

The boy was then referred to an ophthalmologist, who found he had long-sightedness which warranted immediate action.

Counsel told Mr Justice Paul Coffey it was their case two opportunities were missed by the HSE to make a diagnosis in relation to Conor's eyesight.

Negligence admitted

The HSE admitted negligence and breach of duty in its delay in diagnosing and treating Conor's eye condition from June 20, 2011, but denied all other claims.

Conor Nee, Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick, had through his mother Muireann Nee sued the HSE.

It was claimed that a few days after Conor was born in 2007 he was received by the Community Child Health Service for health checks, including his vision and hearing.

He was seen on a number of occasions and his parents expressed serious concern about his vision, it was claimed.

They said they had observed a squint which caused them to have grave concern for his visual health.

On June 14, 2011, and again six days later, it is claimed the boy's vision was checked and screened and no visual defect was detected and no action was taken.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to refer the child for specialist assessment. His vision was tested again in November 2012 but no visual defect was detected.

Severe visual defect discovered

The boy was brought to an optician in March 2013 and a severe visual defect was discovered. He was then seen urgently at the screening clinic and referred to an ophthalmologist, Conor was found to have reduced visual acuity with long-sightedness, which warranted immediate action.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to afford a reasonable standard of care to Conor and a delay had been caused in the diagnosis of his condition.

It was further claimed there was a failure to have any appropriate regard for the concerns of his parents about his vision and a failure to identify the visual deficit.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said he was delighted to see Conor has made such progress in all aspects of his life. He wished him and his family the very best for the future.