Man charged with attempted armed robbery of Killarney post office denied bail 

A 35-year-old man charged with the attempted robbery of Killarney Post Office last Friday was refused bail when he appeared at Tralee District Court on Wednesday morning.

Roy Mooney, of no fixed abode, who occasionally lives in a homeless hostel in Cork, is charged with the attempted robbery of An Post at New Street, Killarney on February 18 last.

The court was told he wore a mask and a hat during the attempt and a shotgun was pointed at two staff members.

He is further charged with the theft of a vehicle at Ballycurreen Industrial Estate, Cork City, on February 17, contrary to the road traffic acts.

He is also charged with burglary — of entering a building at Arlinstown, Ballinhassig, Cork, as a trespasser, and committing the theft of a Beretta shotgun, contrary to sections of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

Garda Ian J Kelly, in evidence of arrest, charge and caution, said Roy Mooney made no reply to any charge when arrested at 7.30pm on February 22.

Brendan Ahern, solicitor for Mr Mooney, said he was applying for bail and his client would observe curfew and sign on daily at a Garda station.

However, Garda Kelly, outlining the objections, said there was the seriousness of the attempted robbery of the post office and the further charge of burglary; there was a possible sentence of 14 years on conviction; and there was also the strength of evidence, including CCTV footage, “and several witnesses”.

A shotgun had been recovered by gardaí in a vehicle stolen the previous day, Garda Kelly said.

The accused slept rough on occasion and had no contact with family, he said.

He agreed with Mr Ahern that Mr Mooney had been very cooperative with gardaí when arrested on Monday morning. The allegation regarding the post office was of entering, making a demand and leaving quickly, the solicitor said.

“However, he did point a shotgun at two staff members,” Garda Kelly said.

The court also heard he wore a mask and a hat and identified himself to gardaí when arrested.

His client suffers from mental health issues, Mr Ahern said. He owed money to certain people and had a breakdown “and this led to this incident”.

Judge Alec Gabbett refused bail, and remanded Mr Mooney to appear again, via video link, at Tralee District Court on March 2 next. The judge also directed Mr Mooney receive medical attention in Cork prison, after a request by Mr Ahern.

Legal aid was granted.