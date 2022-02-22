Man due in court over attempted armed robbery of Killarney post office

A man is due in court in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a post office in Killarney last week.
The attempted robbery occurred last Friday morning, February 18, when a lone gunman entered the main post office on New Street Killarney at attempted to hold it up before fleeing the scene in the direction of Beech road.
On Monday, gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to the incident.
He was detained for a time at Killarney Garda Station and has now been charged.
The man will appear before a sitting of Tralee District Court on Wednesday morning.