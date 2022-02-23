Romanian pair arrested in Cork charged with laundering €250k

A man and woman were arrested in Cork and charged with money-laundering in respect of a sum of more than €250,000 in a bank account.

Garda David Kelleher arrested 56-year-old Chilimbar Vasile and 54-year-old Florina Gheorghe of 13A Eagle Valley, Sarsfield Road, Wilton, Cork.

They were both charged that on September 24, 2019, proceeds of criminal conduct, namely the money, was credited to an AIB account in another name, knowing or being reckless as to whether it the was proceeds of crime.

The alleged evidence grounding this charge was not outlined in Cork.

However, Garda Kelleher did say the sum of money, allegedly in the AIB account in question, was €228,274.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the case should proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. It could proceed by trial or by a signed plea of guilty to the charge.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke, for both defendants, asked for a copy of the memo of interviews conducted by gardaí.

Mr Burke also asked for legal aid to be extended to a Romanian interpreter for the purpose of a consultation with the defendants. Judge Kelleher acceded to this application.

The cases were adjourned for three weeks. There was no objection to bail on condition the defendants would surrender their passports, and undertake not to leave the jurisdiction for the duration of the case.