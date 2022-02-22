€61,000 in suspected heroin, smuggled kerosene and cars seized following cross border operations

The searches were made in a bid to tackle rural crime
IE ARCHIVE STOCK GENERIC IMAGE - LAW POLICING GARDAÍ

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 11:55
Steve Neville

Suspected drugs worth around €70,000 along with cars and kerosene have been seized following a number of cross border operations tackling rural crime.

The "high visibility" operations took place on both sides of the border involving close co-operation between Gardaí and the PSNI.

Operations took place across the border counties with a wide variety of seizures being made.

In the Sligo and Leitrim division, searches targeting organised crime resulted in the recovery of suspected heroin worth €61,000 at a location in Sligo and a further €7,700 in cocaine and cannabis at a premises in Sligo town.

A number of coordinated inspections at licensed scrap yards, car dismantlers and waste management facilities were conducted by Gardaí alongside Cavan and Monaghan County Councils Waste Enforcement Departments. 

Six vehicles were seized under road traffic offences, detections were made in respect of driving licence/insurance-related offences and a number of fixed charge notices were issued.

Customs officials, along with Gardaí in Cavan, Monaghan and Louth made seven detections in respect of marked mineral oil, discovered 1,000 litres of smuggled kerosene and also seized a vehicle for tax offences.

An operation by the Garda Dog Unit in the Dundalk District led to a man being arrested in respect of drug offences with €3,710 in cash seized and €1,600 of combined drugs.

In Donegal, the District Drugs Unit supported by Customs recovered a quantity of what is suspected to be cocaine and cannabis following a search of a property in the Buncrana district. 

Gardaí in Letterkenny focused on street dealing in the town with a number of detections made in respect of possession of illegal drugs for personal use.

"An Garda Síochána is acutely aware that rural crime has the potential to cause serious harm to local communities if left unchecked," said Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty. 

"Together with our colleagues in the PSNI we are committed to taking a joint approach to protect and reassure communities on both sides of the border."

