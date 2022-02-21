Man, 30s, arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery of Killarney post office

The man is currently detained at Killarney Garda Station
The incident occurred in Killarney last Friday. File Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 15:07
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a post office in Killarney last week. 

The attempted robbery occurred last Friday morning, February 18 when a lone gunman entered the main post office on New Street Killarney at attempted to hold it up before fleeing the scene in the direction of Beech road a short time later.

Gardaí have now arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in connection with the incident. 

He is currently detained at Killarney Garda Station.

Garda investigations into are ongoing.

<p> Michael Noel Sheehan was sentenced to one year in jail for indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy scout in the 1980s. Picture: Cork Courts Limited</p>

Former scout leader Michael Sheehan jailed for indecent assault of 13-year-old boy scout

