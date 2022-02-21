Man, 30s, arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery of Killarney post office

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a post office in Killarney last week.
The attempted robbery occurred last Friday morning, February 18 when a lone gunman entered the main post office on New Street Killarney at attempted to hold it up before fleeing the scene in the direction of Beech road a short time later.
Gardaí have now arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in connection with the incident.
He is currently detained at Killarney Garda Station.
Garda investigations into are ongoing.