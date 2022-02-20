Over 30 weapons and 6,300 illegal cigarettes seized by Gardaí

Gardaí in Longford have seized a large number of weapons and thousands of illegal cigarettes following a search over the weekend.
At around 3pm on Saturday, Gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a premises in Longford town.
During the course of this search, 18 large knives, 11 imitation firearms, one small hatchet, one canister of pepper spray and one baton were seized.
As well as this, 6,300 illegal cigarettes with an estimated value of €4,725 were also seized.
All of the seized items have been sent for analysis.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.