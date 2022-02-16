'Medical difficulty' delays Lisa Smith trial by a week

The trial continues next Tuesday
'Medical difficulty' delays Lisa Smith trial by a week

Lisa Smith has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019. Photo: Collins Courts

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 11:09
Eoin Reynolds

The Special Criminal Court trial of Lisa Smith, who denies membership of Islamic State, has been adjourned for one week due to a "medical difficulty".

Ms Justice Tara Burns said on Wednesday that due to the medical difficulty the three judges who had been hearing the evidence are "not in a position to sit over the coming days". She said Mr Justice Tony Hunt, who is presiding in the trial at the non-jury court, had asked that the case be adjourned until next Tuesday.

Ms Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co. Louth, has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019. She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

The trial continues next Tuesday.

Read More

Local media comments had sparked Garda concerns for Lisa Smith's safety in Ireland

More in this section

33-year fraud uncovered only when President's bounty was offered to dead Cork pensioner 33-year fraud uncovered only when President's bounty was offered to dead Cork pensioner
Gardaí question individual in connection with graffiti attack at Kenmare church  Gardaí question individual in connection with graffiti attack at Kenmare church 
Laptop stock Girl accused of downloading child sex abuse images unable to attend court for second time
#CourtsPlace: DundalkPlace: LouthPerson: Lisa SmithOrganisation: Defence ForcesOrganisation: Islamic State
<p>The 24-year-old woman was put on trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court last week and pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a girl at an address in Cork on an unknown date between May and September 2011. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

'She is a f***ing liar', Cork woman accused of sexually assaulting her cousin, 8, told gardaí

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 12, 2022

  • 6
  • 19
  • 30
  • 31
  • 33
  • 43
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices