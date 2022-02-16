'Medical difficulty' delays Lisa Smith trial by a week

The Special Criminal Court trial of Lisa Smith, who denies membership of Islamic State, has been adjourned for one week due to a "medical difficulty".

Ms Justice Tara Burns said on Wednesday that due to the medical difficulty the three judges who had been hearing the evidence are "not in a position to sit over the coming days". She said Mr Justice Tony Hunt, who is presiding in the trial at the non-jury court, had asked that the case be adjourned until next Tuesday.