Gardaí question individual in connection with graffiti attack at Kenmare church 

Gardaí have interviewed an individual in connection with the defacing of the Holy Cross Church in Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Early morning Mass-goers arrived at the church on Sunday to find the left front of the limestone building destroyed with sprayed red paint, involving what appears to be a pentagon-type symbol and black writing.

Kenmare gardaí visited the scene and launched an investigation into criminal damage, appealing for information. They have now confirmed that following a definite line of inquiry, an individual has been interviewed in relation to the incident and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí described what had occurred as “unprecedented” in Kenmare and said they were aware of the great upset caused. The defacement was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, they believe.

Locals, including the parish priest of Kenmare, Fr George Hayes, and councillors expressed shock and disappointment, saying they were perplexed and upset.

Cllr Dan McCarthy said generations of Kenmare people were baptised, married and attended Holy Cross which he said was “an iconic building”.

“It is very hard to understand the reason for this,” Mr McCarthy said.

However the councillor also said help could be provided to the person or persons involved, if they needed it.

“If there is someone crying out for help, there are people who can provide help. There is great help for them. There is no need to take it out on that iconic building where people have worshiped for generations.”

He has been contacted by people from far away who have offered to try and clean the building.

In 2018, an accidental fire in the area of the organ caused extensive smoke damage.