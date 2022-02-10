West Cork man attacked and robbed American man after he left pub

It is alleged the American national was robbed of €300 at Castle Street, Dunmanway, in what was described as 'an unprovoked and planned offence'
Patrick Doyle was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the robbery charge and he pleaded guilty to the charge. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 19:30
Liam Heylin

An American national was attacked and robbed of €300 after leaving a pub in Dunmanway two years ago and now a 26-year-old man has confessed to the crime.

Patrick Doyle was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the robbery charge and he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said the accused was in custody and she asked for a probation report to be prepared on him in advance of sentencing.

“There are addiction issues in the background. The probation report would be of assistance given his young age,” Ms McCarthy said.

Judge Helen Boyle acceded to the application for a probation report.

Sentencing was adjourned until May 4 and the accused was remanded in custody until then.

Detective Garda Jim Keane previously outlined the allegations in the case when the accused applied unsuccessfully to be released on bail and testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the violent robbery allegedly occurred after midnight on February 12, 2020.

The complainant was an American national who is aged about 60.

It is alleged the American national was robbed of €300 at Castle Street, Dunmanway, in what was described as “an unprovoked and planned offence.” 

Det Garda Keane said the injured party was socialising in the Shamrock Bar in Dunmanway and that in the course of the night he left the bar with another man and went to the local AIB ATM machine before returning to the bar.

The detective said the two parties left the bar a second time and walked up Castle Street where it is alleged Patrick Doyle assaulted and robbed him.

“The injured party was very upset and is still receiving medical assistance following this very violent robbery,” Det Garda Keane said.

Ms McCarthy said: “In his application for bail, he proposes to reside at Coolmountain Road, Dunmanway. We have instructions that he will adhere to any conditions of signing on or curfew, surrendering passport or abstaining from intoxicants.” 

Det Garda Keane said following this suggestion by the barrister: “I would still be concerned that he would commit further offences if granted bail.” 

