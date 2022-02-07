Man arrested by gardaí investigating death of Covid-19 patient in Donegal

Antonio Mureddu's arrest is understood to relate to an incident when a patient was helped to leave the hospital in Letterkenny
Antonio Mureddu appeared at Letterkenny District Court where he is facing road traffic charges but directly after that, gardaí arrested him within the lobby of the court. Picture: NW Newspix

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 21:14
Stephen Maguire

Anti-vaccination activist Antonio Mureddu has been arrested by gardaí in Co Donegal.

It is understood the arrest relates to an incident at Letterkenny University Hospital when a seriously ill Covid-19 patient was assisted in leaving the hospital on September 14, 2021.

The man, 68-year-old Joe McCarron, died a couple of days later in the hospital after he had been returned there by his family. 

A video of the incident shows Mr Mureddu telling doctors and security officers that he is helping Mr McCarron to leave the hospital.

Doctors were filmed pleading with Mr McCarron not to leave hospital advising him that he is very ill with Covid.

Mr Mureddu appeared on Monday at Letterkenny District Court where he was facing road traffic charges.

However, directly after the brief appearance, the 44-year-old, an Italian national, was arrested by gardaí within the lobby of the court.

Having been approached by a number of both uniformed and plain clothes gardaí, he was taken away for questioning at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Mr Mureddu, with an address at Main St, Headford, Co Galway, was read his rights by Detective Garda Frank McDaid and escorted away in a Garda vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office subsequently confirmed a man was arrested at Letterkenny District Court earlier today.

“We can confirm that gardaí in Letterkenny conducted an arrest this afternoon at Letterkenny District Court. Investigations are ongoing.”

Funeral takes place of Covid patient who was encouraged to leave hospital by anti-vaxxers

