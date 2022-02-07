Judge grants bail to man facing 172 charges of rape and sexual assault in Cork

A man who has been charged with 172 counts of rape and sexual assault against a woman and her daughter has been granted bail, subject to various conditions.

The man, with an address in Co. Cork, appeared before a sitting of Clonakilty District Court on Monday. Judge James McNulty heard that the man had been arrested that morning at 7.57am on foot of directions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the judge that it is alleged there are two injured parties - a woman and a daughter.

It is alleged that regarding one of the injured parties the offences took place on different dates between 2004 and 2016, and regarding the other alleged injured party the offences took place between 2010 and 2016. The charges are rape and sexual assault.

Gardaí said there was no objection to the man’s release on bail provided certain conditions of release were agreed, with a book of evidence to now be produced.

The court heard from the man’s solicitor that his mobile phone had been seized by gardaí and that he would need to be facilitated with a new phone to adhere to the bail condition that he be contactable at all times.

The man, who the court heard is unemployed, must also reside at a named address and notify gardaí in advance of any change of address.

He is also directed to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the alleged injured parties, including through social media.

He is also to have no contact with any witnesses and must sign on once a week at a named Garda station.

Judge McNulty directed that the man be facilitated with a new phone within the next 48 hours.

A book of evidence is to be produced in court on April 7 next, with the man released on bail to appear before the court on that date.

Legal aid was also granted and the man was to be taken to his GP at the request of his solicitor on his release from custody.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.