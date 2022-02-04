Whopping 370% rise in reported text, phonecall, and email scams 

Last year saw a 370% increase in the fraud-related crimes of phishing, smishing and vishing reported to gardaí compared to the previous year, while fraud offences rose 111% according to new figures.

Phishing relates to the sending of fraudulent emails, where the recipient is tricked into installing harmful software such as malware, or into handing over sensitive information like a password or PIN number, banking information, PPS, or Eircode number via a cloned website.

Smishing is the text message equivalent of phishing. The phony texts will usually ask the victim to open a hyperlink to “verify” or “reactivate” one of their online accounts, usually banking, Revenue, delivery company, or streaming service.

Again, the link will either bring the person to a fake website where they are urged to provide personal information, or to install what appears to be a legitimate software but is actually malware.

Lastly, vishing relates to scams operated via phonecalls.

Here, scammers pose as banks, gardaí, revenue officials, or some other state body and inform the victim that they need to provide some form of sensitive information because one of their personal accounts has been compromised, or because they are allegedly being investigated themselves.

Smishing and vishing scams have become remarkably sophisticated in recent years, with fraudsters able to mimic the real phone number of a bank, garda station, or state body to carry them out through the use of a piece of technology called a Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP)

An Garda Síochána is asking members of the public to be wary of unsolicited phone calls, emails, and texts and not to click on any links.

They have also issued advice on how best to avoid falling victim to each of these scams:

Vishing

Through Voice over Internet Protocols, scammers can make calls and send texts from numbers that appear to be legitimate. File Picture

Be wary of cold calls. Always the caller for their name, and their phone number. If you have any doubts or concerns about the individual on the other end, the best thing to do is hang up and phone your bank/service provider directly from a number advertised in a phone book, on your bill or from a Google search.

Just because the number looks Irish does not mean it is — fraudsters can mimic real numbers

Never act on advice received or instructions from a cold caller.

Never give away personal data like bank account details, PIN numbers, credit card numbers, passwords, one-time codes, PPS numbers, or Eircodes.

Never download any Apps — these allow the fraudster to take control of your device.

Be aware that State bodies including the Revenue Commissioners will never ring you to advise that you are under investigation.

Do not transfer money in any way.

Before taking any action, seek advice from a trusted person.

Smishing

Again, be wary of texts even if they are contained within the thread of previous genuine texts from banks.

Never click on any links contained within them

If you’re expecting a delivery and receive such a text, be very careful.

Banking institutions will never send a text containing a link.

Do not respond to such texts. Take screenshots and then delete them and report them to the bank, relevant company, or any local Garda station.

Smishing scams can also operate via messaging services like Whatsapp.

Phishing

Phishing scams have been around longer than vishing and smishing ones. These emails can often be almost indistinguishable from official and legitimate ones. Be very careful when opening attachments to any email you receive.

Hover over any hyperlinks so you know where they lead before clicking (or go directly to the source).

Beware of requests for personal or financial details or requests to reset passwords.

Delete any suspicious emails, block the sender, and do not forward the email to anyone else.

Do not store passwords on your browser. If any of your passwords are compromised, others might be.

Avoid using personal or untrusted removable devices (such as USB sticks, phones, tablets, iPods, SD Cards) on office systems.

Beware of generic, impersonal greetings, such as "Dear Friend” or poor spelling and grammar.

Check the displayed name of the sender against the actual email address.

Limit what you share online – cybercriminals will often use the information available about you to gain your trust.

Stay updated with the latest security policies and best practices.

Anyone who has been targeted by these scams is asked to report them to their local garda station.