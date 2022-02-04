Man accused of arson threat against Corkman who lost his €18k in 'failed investment scheme'

A middle-aged man involved in “a failed investment scheme” testified that he was in fear of a Dubliner calling to his Cork home but it was put to him that his real fear was of having to pay back the €18,000 he owed him.

The matter came up at Cork District Court where 37-year-old Paul Drew who now lives at Newcastle Woods, The Avenue, Enfield, County Meath, was charged with threatening to cause arson to the home of Anthony Heald at Maryville, Carrigaline Road, Douglas, Cork.

Garda Joseph Crowley who arrested Paul Drew objected to bail being granted because of the seriousness of the charge which related to an alleged threat to burn down Mr Heald’s home on November 13, 2021. Mr Heald said he was in fear of Paul Drew because of the alleged threat.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for Paul Drew, put it to Mr Heald: “You say you are afraid of him but you are not. All you are afraid of is paying back the money you owe him. And you are utilizing criminal law to get this man (Paul Drew) locked up.”

Anthony Heald denied this and said: “I just want to get him his money back. I don’t want to get him locked up.” Mr Buttimer said Mr Heald delayed almost three months in calling the guards even though he said he was afraid. Mr Heald said he had hoped to resolve the matter calmly.

Before the complainant, Anthony Heald, left the witness box, Judge Marie Keane asked him two questions: “Did you have business dealings with this gentleman?” He replied: “Through an accountant, yes.” The judge then asked: “You have invested money that he is the owner of?” He replied: “Yes.”

Judge Keane said the accused was entitled to the presumption of innocence but she said the charge was serious – “The accused person allegedly went to the home of the injured party and made a threat to burn the place down, which is denied."

Bail

Judge Keane remanded Paul Drew in custody but with consent to bail on conditions. Those conditions include a €500 bond and a €2,000 independent surety, half of which is to be lodged. He is to surrender his passport, have no contact with the complainant or his family and stay out of Cork city and county except to attend court.

The matter was put back on those terms for one week.

During cross-examination of the complainant, Mr Buttimer asked if there was a UK investigation relating to a background matter. Anthony Heald said there had been “a failed investment scheme,” investigated by an organisation he termed, “The Proceeds of Crime”, but he said it was no longer under investigation by any authority in the UK.