Golfgate's leading Garda investigator accused of leaking information to media

The leading Garda investigator into the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, held in a Clifden hotel in August 2020, was accused this morning of leaking information to the press that two politicians and two hoteliers were to be prosecuted for organising the event, before first informing the four accused.

Mr Colm Smyth SC, for Donie Cassidy, accused Inspector Peter Conlon of leaking details to journalists at the Irish Independent which ran a story on February 17, 2021, reporting the imminent prosecution of all four defendants before the defendants had been formally notified or even charged.

Mr Smyth said the defendants first heard of their imminent prosecution from the press report.

“There was a report by Fionnan Sheehan to the effect that the gardaí, through a spokesman, had indicated to him that there was to be an imminent prosecution of Donie Cassidy, Noel Grealish and hoteliers, John and James Sweeney”.

He said a summons for his client was sought on February 17, 2021 - the same day that the article appeared in the paper - while his client had not been served with the summons until July 14 last year.

Insp. Conlon strongly refuted the allegation. He said he did not leak any information to journalists and suggested it may have been done by the Garda Press Office.

The trial has heard that the first former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy knew of his prosecution was when he read and heard about it in the press. Photo: Ray Ryan

Insp. Conlon said that in the interests of fairness four gardai rang all four defendants at the same time on either February 16 or 17, to inform them they were going to be prosecuted for organising a function at the hotel in breach of Covid regulations.

Mr Smyth said Mr Cassidy received no phone call from gardaí on those dates and the first he knew of the prosecution was when he read and heard about it in the press.

Independent Galway West TD Noel Grealish (55), from Carnmore, Galway, and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (76), The Square, Castlepollard, Westmeath, along with hoteliers John Sweeney (61) and his son, James Sweeney (32), each deny organising the Oireachtas golf society event in breach of Covid-19 restrictions at the Station House Hotel in Clifden on August 19, 2020.

The trial continues today before Judge Mary Fahy at Galway District Court.