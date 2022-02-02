66 incidents of thieves stealing copper from telephone cables reported to gardaí in last six months

While the thefts have been reported nationwide, the majority have been concentrated in the Cavan, Monaghan Louth and Meath areas
66 incidents of thieves stealing copper from telephone cables reported to gardaí in last six months

The phone cables are being targeted for the copper inside them. Picture Garda Info

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 08:06
Steven Heaney

Sixty-six incidents of thefts of telephone cable have been reported to gardaí over the last six months, according to new figures.

The thefts, which have occurred all around the country, have resulted in significant disruption to telephone and internet services to some 1,500 homes in affected areas.

Gardaí believe the cables are being targeted by criminals for the copper contained within the cables.

Criminals will usually cut the lines, strip the wire of the metal within, before discarding the black protective castings in secluded areas, which is harmful to the environment.

Discarded phone cable castings. Picture: Garda Info
Discarded phone cable castings. Picture: Garda Info

As well as a financial cost to Eir, which provides the connections, the crimes have had a detrimental effect on older and vulnerable individuals living in rural communities, given that loss of phone service and internet can cut off access to emergency services, medical alarm services and other supports. 

It can take up to one week for these services to be restored in some instances.

While the thefts have been reported nationwide, the majority have been concentrated in the Cavan, Monaghan Louth and Meath areas

Gardaí have issued a public appeal for assistance and is asking for vigilance in relation to this type of theft.

"An Garda Síochána wish to advise that works on telephone cables do not take place during the hours of darkness and that if the public notice activity on telephone cables at night they should treat this as unusual and make contact with their local Garda Station or call 999”, said Crime Prevention Office for Cavan/Monaghan Division, Sgt Michael Duffy.

The black castings are usually dumped in a secluded area, near where the theft of the copper occurs. Picture: Garda Info
The black castings are usually dumped in a secluded area, near where the theft of the copper occurs. Picture: Garda Info

They have also urged any metal dealers around the country who are approached to buy significant amounts of copper cable or copper in unusual circumstances to get in contact.

"The thieves are targeting the cables for the scrap value of the copper inside," Sgt Duffy added.

"These cables are located over ground on telephone poles and following these thefts cable casings are often left behind.

“Where a member of the public observes discarded casings they are urged to also make contact with their local Garda station as this information could be beneficial to this investigation."

Read More

New boss to lead a 'beefed-up' national cybersecurity bureau 

More in this section

West Cork motorist admits dangerous driving causing death of 80-year-old man West Cork motorist admits dangerous driving causing death of 80-year-old man
Man accused of sexual assault in Cork park Man accused of sexual assault in Cork park
Silver ceiling fan Man sues travel agency after ceiling fan's blade in Tenerife aparthotel strikes son, two
CrimeTelephone cablesGardai
<p>Judge Boyle warned the man: “If you propose to cross-examine the complainant, the court will have to be very strict about the questions.” File photo</p>

Girl who has accused Corkman of 16 sexual assaults could be cross-examined by him in trial

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices