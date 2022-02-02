66 incidents of thieves stealing copper from telephone cables reported to gardaí in last six months

Sixty-six incidents of thefts of telephone cable have been reported to gardaí over the last six months, according to new figures.

The thefts, which have occurred all around the country, have resulted in significant disruption to telephone and internet services to some 1,500 homes in affected areas.

Gardaí believe the cables are being targeted by criminals for the copper contained within the cables.

Criminals will usually cut the lines, strip the wire of the metal within, before discarding the black protective castings in secluded areas, which is harmful to the environment.

Discarded phone cable castings. Picture: Garda Info

As well as a financial cost to Eir, which provides the connections, the crimes have had a detrimental effect on older and vulnerable individuals living in rural communities, given that loss of phone service and internet can cut off access to emergency services, medical alarm services and other supports.

It can take up to one week for these services to be restored in some instances.

While the thefts have been reported nationwide, the majority have been concentrated in the Cavan, Monaghan Louth and Meath areas

Gardaí have issued a public appeal for assistance and is asking for vigilance in relation to this type of theft.

"An Garda Síochána wish to advise that works on telephone cables do not take place during the hours of darkness and that if the public notice activity on telephone cables at night they should treat this as unusual and make contact with their local Garda Station or call 999”, said Crime Prevention Office for Cavan/Monaghan Division, Sgt Michael Duffy.

The black castings are usually dumped in a secluded area, near where the theft of the copper occurs. Picture: Garda Info

They have also urged any metal dealers around the country who are approached to buy significant amounts of copper cable or copper in unusual circumstances to get in contact.

"The thieves are targeting the cables for the scrap value of the copper inside," Sgt Duffy added.

"These cables are located over ground on telephone poles and following these thefts cable casings are often left behind.

“Where a member of the public observes discarded casings they are urged to also make contact with their local Garda station as this information could be beneficial to this investigation."