Gardaí continue to hunt for man who assaulted Kilkenny teenager in broad daylight

Fear and anger are spoken about in hushed tones in Johnstown, Co Kilkenny, as gardaí continue to hunt for a man who assaulted a local teenager in broad daylight.

As gardaí conducted door-to-door enquiries in the area, and CCTV harvested from local businesses was being examined, the local community was yesterday trying to understand why one of their own had been attacked as she was going for a walk on a quiet country laneway not far from her home yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say they are continuing to carry out their investigations into the assault which was carried out by a man who was unknown to the girl.

The girl has told gardaí that her attacker was white, wore dark clothes, spoke with an Irish accent, and was aged in his 40s.

Gardaí were remaining tightlipped about the incident today as they continue to probe the motive for the attack.

The teenager was recovering with her family, having been treated at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny on Monday afternoon for a physical injury and for shock.

Local people around the village of Johnstown have spoken of their anger that a teenager out walking would be hospitalised by an attacker. Picture: Patrick Browne

It is understood she was approached by a man carrying a sharp implement such as scissors or a blade, before he fled.

A garda spokesman said there has been no arrest in the case. A meeting of officers involved in the investigation took place in a bid to progress their probe.

The incident occurred in a local townland called Ballyspellan. Located just a kilometre to the north of the north Kilkenny village, the area of Ballyspellan was quiet this afternoon, resting in the blazing winter sunshine. One or two cars travelled up and down the tiny route between neat hedgerows, winding its way to local homes.

Gardaí had finished their technical examination of the scene of the attack on the laneway and had lifted the restrictions which had been put in place to protect the scene, which is popular with walkers.

A solitary walker and his dog walking the route spoke of his shock about what had happened on Monday. He described the route as a lovely walking area, usually so quiet and carefree. But today, the attack on the teenager shortly after midday yesterday was on the man’s mind — and very near to the minds of everyone in the locality.

The area where the teenager was assaulted, close to the village of Johnstown Co Kilkenny. Picture: Patrick Browne

There was very little garda presence visible in Johnstown, although one patrol car was parked on the street as a lone garda spoke to one local man.

Work carried on in the local businesses and by tradesmen on outdoor projects. But people stopped to talk about their horror at what had happened just 24 hours earlier to a teenager and her family who are well known in the area. Though reluctant to identify themselves, several people said they were very worried and fearful given that the man who had attacked the teenager was still at large.

One woman told the Irish Examiner that people in the area are very angry about the incident, while another said it has shocked everyone given the huge publicity just three weeks ago when 23-year-old Ashling Murphy was killed in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The sky over Ballyspellan was blue and silent, apart from birdsong. But on Monday, an air and ground search was mounted in the area after the teenager raised the alarm about what had occurred.

• Gardaí are appealing for any person travelling on the R639 between Johnstown and The Gallops (a minor road also known locally as Cullinanes Lane), Ballyspellan between 11am and 12.15pm on Monday, particularly any person with any video footage (including dashcams) to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.