'I thought they would look after him', mother of man who died by suicide in hospital tells inquest

The mother of a man who died by suicide while a patient in a Dublin hospital has told an inquest she believes her son should still be alive as she thought he would be watched on a 24/7 basis.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard Steven Mangan, a 31-year-old father of one who had a history of mental illness, died at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown on October 24, 2017, seven days after he had been found unresponsive in his hospital ward with a ligature around his neck by nursing staff.

Mr Mangan’s mother, Madeline Geoghegan, told the inquest her son had been sent home from the hospital the previous week after he sought to be admitted following another attempt to kill himself.

“I thought once he was in hospital, they would look after him,” she added.

Ms Geoghegan said she had spoken with her son on the phone on the day before his fatal suicide attempt when he informed her that he was doing OK in hospital and getting help.

However, she did not think he was OK as he had told her he was hearing voices in his head and she believed he was suicidal.

“I told him the nurses and doctors would look after him and that he was in a safe place,” she added.

Ms Geoghegan, who lives in England, said she had last seen her son in April 2017 but promised she would travel over to Ireland as soon as she could if he got any worse.

She told the inquest Mr Mangan had problems with his mental health since the age of 14, when he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Fighting to hold back tears, Ms Geoghegan said: “My son should not be dead. He should have been saved.”

A family photo of the late Steven Mangan.

Ms Geoghegan said she believed her son would be getting 24/7 care in the hospital and that he would be looked after.

Partner's evidence

Mr Mangan’s former partner, Janine Masterson, told the inquest she had met Mr Mangan on October 12, 2017, when he got into her car on Dorset Street and tried to self-harm but she managed to retrieve an item from his possession and throw it out the window of the vehicle.

Ms Masterson said Mr Mangan was screaming and got out of the car and went to his flat on Inisfallen Parade, Phibsborough, where he made an unsuccessful attempt at suicide.

Garda Brendan Dunne gave evidence of having to break down the front door of the flat to gain entry to the property before detaining Mr Mangan for his own safety.

The inquest heard a doctor who assessed Mr Mangan at Mountjoy Garda Station about four hours later deemed him fit for release.

Ms Masterson said she accompanied her former partner to Connolly Memorial Hospital because he had wanted to be admitted for treatment as he was feeling suicidal.

However, Ms Masterson said Mr Mangan became hysterical when a psychiatrist who examined him after they had been waiting eight hours sent him home because there were no beds available.

“He was so distressed. It’s an absolute disgrace,” said Ms Masterson.

She said she was very concerned when leaving Mr Mangan back in his flat but he agreed to return to the hospital the following day.

Ms Masterson said Mr Mangan was subsequently contacted by another doctor who said he should go to hospital straight away because he knew he was really suffering with his mental health.

While in hospital, Ms Masterson said Mr Mangan had sent her a private picture via Instagram of himself with material relating to self-harm after they had a row on the phone.

She said she called nursing staff in his ward to take the phone off him as it was only adding to his mental health problems.

“Steven just wanted to get better and lead a normal life,” said Ms Masterson.

Evidence of hospital staff

Counsel for Dublin North City Mental Health Service, Rebecca Graydon BL, told the inquest that hospital staff would give evidence that would differ from some of Ms Masterson’s recollection of events.

A nurse, Pauline Byrne, told the hearing she she had found Mr Mangan in an unresponsive state in his ward at about 12.10am on October 17, 2017 – about 10 minutes after the regular 30-minute check on him.

Ms Byrne said she activated an alarm for assistance as efforts began to resuscitate the patient.

Another nurse, Laura Connell, said Mr Mangan had become verbally abusive a few hours earlier after he had sought food, having earlier declined to get out of bed for his supper.

Ms Connell said he had also declined to take his medication.

Having gone to Mr Mangan’s ward after an alarm was activated, Ms Connell said she found four Xanax tablets and a burnt brown residue in foil wraps near him.

The inquest heard staff at the hospital were very aware about possible ligature points in the building and that changes had been made both before and after Mr Mangan’s death to make wards safer for patients.

An assistant director of nursing at the hospital, Joan Maxwell, said windows in the hospital were now locked and could only be opened by staff, while handles on the windows had been removed.

The inquest continues on Tuesday.