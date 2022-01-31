€3.2m worth of cigarettes seized at Rosslare Europort

More than 4.3m cigarettes worth an estimated €3.2m were seized by Revenue officers on Saturday.
The cigarettes were uncovered when a Dutch-registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France was stopped and searched as part of routine profiling at Rosslare Europort.
Branded 'Marine Blue' and 'Marine Green' the cigarettes have an estimated retail value of around €3.2m, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of roughly €2.5m.
A Bulgarian national, aged in his 40’s, was questioned in relation to the seizure.
A Revenue spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.