Three men arrested in operation targeting organised crime in Limerick

Three men have been arrested as part of a garda investigation targeting organised crime in the greater Limerick area.
The trio, who are all aged in their 40s, were arrested on Monday and detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 in connection with suspected organised crime offences.
Two of the men are detained in Henry Street Garda Station and the other man is detained in Roxboro Road Garda Station.
All three remain in garda custody this evening and can be detained for up to seven days.
A garda spokesperson told thethat investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.