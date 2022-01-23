Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Sligo assaults

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses to come forward in relation to a number of alleged assaults that occurred on Saturday night.

"Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo, between 8pm – 10pm and who noticed any activity which caught their attention, whether they think it may be of relevance or not," a spokesperson said.