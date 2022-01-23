Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Sligo assaults

Investigations are ongoing into the incidents.
Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo, between 8pm – 10pm on Saturday night.

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 18:15
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses to come forward in relation to a number of alleged assaults that occurred on Saturday night.

"Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo, between 8pm – 10pm and who noticed any activity which caught their attention, whether they think it may be of relevance or not," a spokesperson said.

They are appealing to any road users who may have been travelling through these areas and who may have dash-cam footage to contact gardaí.

"In addition, Gardaí are making an appeal to taxi drivers who were working at the time and who may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton, to come forward."

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing," it was added.

