Arrests made after shop robbed by man with hammer

Gardaí have made two arrests in connection with the robbery of a Dublin shop last night.
Shortly before 10pm, a man entered a shop in Waterside, Malahide armed with a hammer and forced members of staff to open the till.
He took a sum of cash and left the scene in a vehicle that had been waiting outside.
No staff members required medical treatment after the incident.
A man, aged in his 30s, and a woman in her 50s were arrested a short time later.
They are being detained at separate Garda stations.
Investigations are ongoing.