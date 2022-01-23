Arrests made after shop robbed by man with hammer

Two people were arrested a short time after the incident. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 10:32
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have made two arrests in connection with the robbery of a Dublin shop last night.

Shortly before 10pm, a man entered a shop in Waterside, Malahide armed with a hammer and forced members of staff to open the till.

He took a sum of cash and left the scene in a vehicle that had been waiting outside.

No staff members required medical treatment after the incident.

A man, aged in his 30s, and a woman in her 50s were arrested a short time later.

They are being detained at separate Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

