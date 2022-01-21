'I'll pull the tubes out of his neck' - Duo accused of attacking Corkman with hatchet

A man and woman charged with attacking a man at his home with a hatchet causing him serious injuries were questioned by gardaí and the woman allegedly said: “That dirty dope out in hospital - I will pull the tubes out of his neck.”

Linda O’Flynn, 28, of no fixed address denied saying what Detective Garda Mark Durcan alleged she said on a video-recorded interview at Mayfield garda station. O’Flynn said in Cork District Court that she never said such a thing.

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked if she would interfere with the witness or get someone to harm the alleged victim. Linda O’Flynn replied: “I did not say that (threat). We are first cousins. Why would I harm my cousin? I didn’t do anything wrong.”

In relation to her heroin addiction, she told Judge Olann Kelleher she was getting treatment for that and added: “I am doing everything I can, Mr Kelleher, I can’t do no more.” Linda O’Flynn is accused of assault causing harm to the man at his home on Middle Glanmire Road in Cork on January 18.

Detective Garda Liam Finn charged David Long of flat 3, 27 Leitrim Street, Cork, with burglary and assault causing harm to the same man at an apartment at Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, on Tuesday, January 18.

Det. Garda Finn said it was alleged that a woman known to the injured party called to his apartment that night and was present for 30 minutes when David Long arrived in the apartment carrying a hatchet.

“He had a scarf over his face. He assaulted the injured party a number of times with the hatchet. He was struck with the hatchet while his co-accused was shouting at David Long, ‘Gag him,’ in relation to the injured party.

David Long took the axe and struck him in the face, body and hand. This lasted for 10 minutes before David Long and his co-accused left the scene.

“Paramedics attended the scene where the injured party had a broken wrist, broken fingers, a number of facial injuries – very bad facial injuries which will require surgery. He had lacerations to his head, body and right thigh.

“David Long was interviewed five times and replied, ‘No comment’, to the majority of questions,” Det. Garda Finn said.

It was alleged that the injured party was struck with the blunt and sharp end of the hatchet, Det. Garda Durcan said. In terms of evidence it is alleged that David Long was seen on CCTV with a plastic back containing a heavy item.

One witness who resides at the apartment complex where the alleged incident occurred, described responding to a call to the complex and then being pushed aside by a man carrying a bag as soon as she opened the door.

Det. Garda Finn said David Long was addicted to Diamorphine (heroin) and it was feared that he would commit further serious offences if granted bail.

Defence solicitor, Pat Horan, said the 37-year-old did not have a very bad addiction and was using €12 worth of the drug per day, which did not suggest an extreme level of addiction.

Bail hearing

David Long testified during his bail application: “My addiction – I smoke heroin - is not putting me in a position where I have to steal.” Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail at Cork District Court and remanded both David Long and Linda O’Flynn in custody until January 26, on the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan arrested Linda O’Flynn and charged her with assault causing harm to the man, who is her cousin, at his home. It was alleged that at one stage she picked up the hatchet and struck the victim twice with it. Denying any part of it, Linda O’Flynn said: “I wasn’t nowhere near that address.”