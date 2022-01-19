Witness appeal after man, 70s, assaulted in aggravated burglary in Sligo

Gardaí are appealing for information on an aggravated burglary in Co Sligo in which a man was assaulted.
At around 7pm on Tuesday night, a number of men forced their way into a residential property on the N59 in Skreen and assaulted a man aged in his 70s.
A sum of cash was also taken.
The victim was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Screen/Dromard read between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesday, and who may have seen something suspicious.
Motorists who may have camera footage, including dashcam, have also been asked to get in touch.
Anyone with any information should contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.