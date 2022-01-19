Witness appeal after man, 70s, assaulted in aggravated burglary in Sligo

The victim was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of his injuries
Witness appeal after man, 70s, assaulted in aggravated burglary in Sligo

Anyone with any information should contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. File Picture

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 08:28
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are appealing for information on an aggravated burglary in Co Sligo in which a man was assaulted.

At around 7pm on Tuesday night, a number of men forced their way into a residential property on the N59 in Skreen and assaulted a man aged in his 70s.

A sum of cash was also taken.

The victim was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Screen/Dromard read between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesday, and who may have seen something suspicious.

Motorists who may have camera footage, including dashcam, have also been asked to get in touch.

Anyone with any information should contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Family of worker who fell from loading bay at Dublin Airport and later died settles action Family of worker who fell from loading bay at Dublin Airport and later died settles action
Lisa Smith court case Lisa Smith bid to have terror charges dismissed to continue on Wednesday
Man caught with iPad and dictaphone stolen from witness at Cork courthouse Man caught with iPad and dictaphone stolen from witness at Cork courthouse
GardaiCrimeAssaultAggravated burglaryPlace: Sligo
<p>Michael Tormey was shot outside his home on Thomond Road on January 9.</p>

Man charged over fatal shooting in Ballyfermot

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 15, 2022

  • 2
  • 9
  • 16
  • 30
  • 37
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices