File sent to DPP over ex-senior garda in drug seizure case

A file on the case of a former Garda superintendent charged over a drug seizure has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), a court has heard.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) recovered cannabis herb during search operations on September 29.

John Murphy, 61, was charged with possessing cannabis worth over €13,000 at his home in a north Dublin suburb.

The offence is contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act which can carry a 10-year sentence. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

On October 4, bail was set in his bond of €500, but a €20,000 independent surety must be approved.

He has not taken it up yet and appeared via video-link on Friday at Cloverhill District Court.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley told Judge Victor Blake the case file had been sent to the DPP.

Judge Blake remanded Mr Murphy in continuing custody with consent to bail to appear again on February 10 for directions from the DPP to be outlined.

Defence counsel Brian Mulvany said his client wished "to attend in person" on the next date.

Detective Sergeant Hanley had told the court earlier that directions from the DPP would be sought about "possible further charges".

On November 5, the court granted the former senior garda legal aid. It followed an application from his solicitor, who said the request was “based on the seriousness of the charges and his financial circumstances”.

Documentation supporting the application was furnished to the court and the GNBCI.

Detective Sergeant Hanley agreed on bail terms with the defence at the first hearing in October.

He did not read out Mr Murphy's address for his security.

Mr Murphy must not contact four people, but they cannot be named for the same reason.

Gardaí have seized his passport.

If he takes up bail, he must reside at an address he provided, sign on daily at a Garda station, and not apply for a duplicate passport.

He has to provide gardaí with a contact phone number within 24 hours of release.

Mr Murphy "made no reply after caution" when charged.