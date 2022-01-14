Cork man spent night in custody after he refused to sign bail bond

A 57-year-old man spent a night in custody at a Garda holding cell – simply because he would not sign the form on which he would have been released.

John O’Sullivan, of 3 Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, was brought before Cork District Court where Sergeant Pat Lyons said the man would not sign his bail bond.

The man had been arrested for the purpose of being charged with engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger at Bakers Road on Wednesday, January 12.

“We tried to give him station bail but he won’t take it,” Sgt Lyons said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said that position had changed and that it had been “a misunderstanding”.

Sgt Lyons said several gardaí had asked the defendant to sign the bail bond and he had refused.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the defendant directly: “Will you sign it?” John O’Sullivan replied that he would.

Sgt Lyons said: “He would have been released from the station last night had he signed it.”

The defendant then signed the court bond. Judge Kelleher then remanded the accused on bail to return to Cork District Court on February 3 in respect of the two public order charges.

Mr Burke was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.