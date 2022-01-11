Worker at Eir store in Cork accused of carrying out 128 fraudulent transactions

Sample charges were brought on Tuesday in the case against a man accused of carrying out 128 fraudulent transactions while employed with Eir in Ballincollig back in 2017.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court it was alleged the store was at a loss of over €6,000 in the case.

Sgt Lyons said 10 sample charges were brought against the accused man, Dean Birmingham of Willowbank, Fairhill, Cork, on the basis of 128 incidents of alleged fraud.

The sergeant said directions had been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, who indicated the case could proceed summarily at Cork District Court.

On hearing an outline of the allegations in the case, Judge Olann Kelleher said he too would accept jurisdiction to have the case dealt with at district court level.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he was reserving the issue about whether an application would be made for free legal aid in the case as he was not aware of the defendant’s circumstances.

Mr Buttimer applied for a precis of the prosecution evidence in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until February 1 to allow time for this to be done.

On the adjourned date, it will be a matter for the accused to indicate if he is pleading guilty or not guilty. If there is a guilty plea, the owners of the business will have an opportunity to make a victim impact statement. If there is a not guilty plea the case will be further adjourned to a date for hearing.

Sgt Lyons said in his outline of the allegations in the case: “It is alleged that between May and August 2017 he conducted 128 fraudulent transactions as a staff member of Eir at Ballincollig shopping centre and that €6,129 was the total loss to the company.”