Polish man caught with €35k worth of cannabis on bus going through Midleton

A Polish man who was allegedly caught with €35,000 worth of cannabis on a bus going through Midleton indicated he would plead guilty to the charges against him.

Krzstof Dziezanowski, who is aged around 30, with an address at Olympia apartments, Parnell Street, Waterford, is charged with having cannabis and being in possession of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply on September 15 at Youghal Road, Midleton, Co Cork.

Dziezanowski indicated through his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, that he would be pleading guilty to the charges against him.

The accused man appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison and an interpreter translated proceedings from the court for him.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the case should proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

However, the sergeant indicated that Detective Garda David O’Shea would be preferring another charge on the accused in respect of the same allegations.

Mr Buttimer said the accused would be pleading guilty to all of the charges against him.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that because it was a Midleton case it should be adjourned back to Midleton on January 13.

On that date, it is anticipated that the accused will sign a plea of guilty to all of the charges against him and the case will then be sent forward to the February sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing.

The case was brought arising out of the seizure of cannabis herb as part of Operation Tara on the afternoon of Wednesday September 15, 2021.

Gardaí described it as part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Midleton via public transport.

The Midleton District Drug Unit carried out a checkpoint on Youghal Road and stopped a public bus and conducted a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 and cannabis herb with a street value of €35,000 was seized.