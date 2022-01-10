Drunk Cork man broke into house to demand electric bike charger

A Blackrock householder heard a noise from a downstairs room and went down to find a very intoxicated intruder asking him for a charger for an electric bicycle.

That was the description given by Sergeant John Kelleher in the burglary case against Anthony Foley of 20 The Maples, Bridgemount, Carrigaline.

Sgt Kelleher said at Cork District Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case summarily at district court level. Judge Olann Kelleher asked for an outline of the allegations in the case so he could decide on whether he would also accept jurisdiction for the case.

Sgt Kelleher said: “On August 19, 2021, gardaí received a report of a burglary at Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, where the injured party reported that at approximately 8.30pm he and his housemate were upstairs in their home when he heard a noise downstairs.

“When he went to check it out he was met with a male who was at the bottom of the stairs located in the sitting room.

“When the injured party asked the man what he was doing in here the man said: ‘Where is the charger for the bike?’

“The injured party ushered the man out of the house. He believed the man was drunk or on drugs.”

There was some dispute at the scene about the electric bike in the house and the defendant was later identified.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court.

Mr Foley, 29, faces a charge which states that he entered the property as a trespasser and committed the theft of an electric scooter and a JVC television.

Judge Kelleher directed that a copy of the prosecution statements would be sent to defence solicitor Eddie Burke.

The case was then adjourned until February 14 for the accused to decide if he is pleading guilty or not guilty to the charge.