Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in 2018

Gardaí in Dundalk investigating the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in May 2018 have this morning arrested a man.

The man is currently detained at a Garda station in the midlands and can be detained for up to 24 hours.

Giedre Raguckaite, a 29-year-old Lithuanian national, arrived in Ireland in early March 2018 and has been missing since May of the same year.

She and took up residence in Drogheda before moving to College Heights, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk at the end of April 2018.

Following this, Giedre then moved out of that accommodation in late May of 2018 and between 24 and 29 May 2018 there were two sightings of her in Dundalk area.

She was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown on the night of Tuesday, 29 May 2018 at 11pm by two men.

It is understood she was intoxicated and It is believed she left that house with these men at approximately 1:45am on Wednesday, 30 May 2018.

There have been no sightings or contact with Giedre since that time.

In May of last year, on the third anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí renewed a missing person’s appeal for Giedre and urged anyone with information to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station on 042 388 470, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.