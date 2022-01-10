Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in 2018

Gardaí in Dundalk investigating the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite have this morning arrested a man
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in 2018

Gardaí in Dundalk investigating the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in May, 2018 have this morning Monday 10th January, 2022 arrested a man.

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 16:25
Maeve Lee

Gardaí in Dundalk investigating the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in May 2018 have this morning arrested a man.

The man is currently detained at a Garda station in the midlands and can be detained for up to 24 hours.

Giedre Raguckaite, a 29-year-old Lithuanian national, arrived in Ireland in early March 2018 and has been missing since May of the same year.

She and took up residence in Drogheda before moving to College Heights, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk at the end of April 2018.

Following this, Giedre then moved out of that accommodation in late May of 2018 and between 24 and 29 May 2018 there were two sightings of her in Dundalk area.

Missing person Giedre Raguckaite 29 years missing from Dundalk since May 2018
Missing person Giedre Raguckaite 29 years missing from Dundalk since May 2018

She was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown on the night of Tuesday, 29 May 2018 at 11pm by two men.

It is understood she was intoxicated and It is believed she left that house with these men at approximately 1:45am on Wednesday, 30 May 2018.

There have been no sightings or contact with Giedre since that time.

In May of last year, on the third anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí renewed a missing person’s appeal for Giedre and urged anyone with information to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station on 042 388 470, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Read More

Gardaí renew witness appeal on third anniversary of disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite

More in this section

PSNI stock Police plea after armed burglary in Co Down
32-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner in Co Clare 32-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner in Co Clare
09/02/22 Garda technical bureau pictured removing Gardaí examine if fatal shooting stemmed from dispute at party
GardaiMissing peoplePerson: Giedre Raguckaite
<p>Lisa Smith, pictured in 2020. File Picture.</p>

Isis suspect Lisa Smith seeking to have charges dropped

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices