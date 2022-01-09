Gardaí examine if fatal shooting stemmed from dispute at party

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a father in west Dublin this morning are examining if it stemmed from a dispute during a party at another house earlier.

Michael Tormey, aged 49, was shot a number of times outside his home on Thomond Rd in Ballyfermot, after an “interaction” with someone in the front garden.

Detectives suspect this other person was not a burglar or someone he had disturbed, but a person he might have known.

Gardaí believe the family attended a “get-together” earlier in another house and had returned home.

The murder investigation team is in the process of identifying who was at the party and will try to establish if some sort of dispute or row took place at it.

Mr Tormey, a father of two children, was shot a number of times and died at the scene. No weapon was recovered.

Neighbours and local sources expressed shock at the murder and agreed there was nothing in his background that would offer a possible reason for such an attack.

“He was never on the radar, in terms of anything criminal,” said one local source.

“There was never anything about him like that. He seemed a lovely fella, never any sense of unease about him or any suspicion, just a nice family guy.”

The fatal shooting is the first gun murder of the year.

A Garda statement appealed for anyone with information or road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) in relation to the incident to come forward, giving a time frame of between 3.30am and 5.30am this morning.

Gardaí can be contacted at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said: "This morning’s fatal shooting on Thomond Rd was a violent attack committed against the whole community. Those involved must be apprehended and face the full rigours of the law.

"Tackling gun crime must now be a priority for this Government."

He encouraged anyone with information to make contact with gardaí.

Mr Doolan added: "Both the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, and the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, must act immediately and ensure extra resources are given to this community. Ballyfermot has suffered too much violent crime."