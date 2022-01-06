Man, 50s, to appear in court over Christmas Day stabbing of woman in Banteer

A major Garda manhunt ensued after the woman was seriously injured
Man, 50s, to appear in court over Christmas Day stabbing of woman in Banteer

A man in his 50s has been charged in connection with the incident.

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 08:04
Rebecca Laffan and Eoin English

A man in his 50s has been charged in connection with the assault of a woman on Christmas Day in Cork.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was found with apparent stab wounds at a home in Banteer, near Kanturk after gardaí were called to the scene of a domestic incident at 4.30pm on December 25.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A major garda manhunt was launched for the attacker, believed to have been known to the woman.

A man, also aged in his 50s, was located near the scene a short time later.

He had suffered what is believed to have been self-inflicted stab wounds and he was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The man will appear before Midleton District Court this morning at 10.30am.

More in this section

The Oireachtas Golf Society event 'Golfgate' trial to get underway in larger Covid-compliant court
Cork man told gardaí they were 'f***ing muppets' as they seized his car Cork man told gardaí they were 'f***ing muppets' as they seized his car
Cork man caught with knife in early hours told gardaí it was for 'gutting mackerel' Cork man caught with knife in early hours told gardaí it was for 'gutting mackerel'
#Courts#Domestic Violence#Violence against womenPlace: BanteerPlace: Cork
Man, 50s, to appear in court over Christmas Day stabbing of woman in Banteer

Two teenage boys arrested in connection with Ballyfermot assault

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

  • 8
  • 24
  • 36
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices