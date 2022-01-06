'Golfgate' trial to get underway in larger Covid-compliant court

Two politicians and two hoteliers will stand trial over their alleged role in organising the controversial ‘Golfgate’ dinner during Covid restrictions in 2020
The Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, where the Oireachtas Golf Society event was held in August 2020. Picture: Hany Marzouk/PA

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 08:13
Ann Healy, REBECCA LAFFAN AND JOHN FALLON

The case against two politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising the controversial ‘Golfgate’ dinner during Covid restrictions in 2020 is due to begin today in Galway District Court.

The hearing, scheduled to begin at 10am, could take up to five days as more than 50 witnesses have been summoned to give evidence.

The Oireachtas Golf Society dinner at the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, sparked huge political controversy amid claims that it breached coronavirus rules in place at the time, when it was brought to public attention by the Irish Examiner on August 20, 2020. The event was attended by 81 guests, at a time when public health restrictions limited indoor gatherings to no more than 50 people.

The accused include alleged organisers of the event, Galway East independent TD Noel Grealish (55) from Carnmore in Galway, and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (76) from The Square, Castlepollard in Westmeath.

The two politicians are charged with having organised, or caused to be organised, an event that contravened a penal provision of a regulation made under Section 31A (1) of the Health Act 1947 as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise, or slow the spread of Covid-19.

John Sweeney (61), owner of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, and his son James (32), the general manager of the hotel, face the same charges.

The offence is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

Deputy Grealish was captain of the Oireachtas Golf Society at the time of the event, while Mr Cassidy was president.

The fallout from the event led to a number of high-profile resignations: EU trade commissioner, Phil Hogan; minister for agriculture, Dara Calleary, and leas cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Jerry Buttimer, all resigned their positions after attending the event.

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe also attended the event.

The hearing was scheduled to take place in the District Court courtroom, where Judge Fahy normally presides, but as that courtroom can only accommodate 19 people due to Covid restrictions, it was decided on Wednesday evening to move across the hall to the larger Circuit Court courtroom, which can comfortably accommodate 29 socially-distanced people.

Only those directly involved in the case will be allowed into the Courthouse when doors open this morning at 9am.

