Doctor struck off in UK failed to tell Medical Council after working in seven Irish hospitals

A doctor who failed to disclose to the Irish Medical Council that he had been struck off the UK medical register for substandard performance and racist abuse has been found guilty of professional misconduct.

The IMC’s Fitness to Practise Committee said it was satisfied that an allegation that Ragheb Nouman had provided information which he knew to be untrue while filling out an online application form in February 2018 to register as a doctor in Ireland was proven beyond reasonable doubt.

An inquiry carried out last month heard evidence Dr Nouman had informed the IMC he had never been subject to any disciplinary proceedings or complaints by another medical regulatory authority. His application form to the IMC indicated he had never been struck off or suspended from acting as a doctor.

Dr Nouman also failed to inform the IMC he had worked in various positions in hospitals in Britain and had been registered as a doctor in the UK from 2008 until he was struck off in January 2016.

'Disgraceful and dishonourable'

The committee’s chairperson, Paul Harkin, said Dr Nouman had deliberately failed to provide full, true and accurate information to the IMC. “The committee is satisfied that Dr Nouman’s conduct was profoundly dishonest and that his excuses are not believable and his evidence was not credible,” said Mr Harkin.

He said Dr Nouman’s objective was to deceive the IMC about his background and to prevent it from carrying out checks with the UK authorities.

“There’s a fundamental requirement by doctors to be honest in their professional conduct, particularly in their dealings with the regulatory authority. This Dr Nouman did not do,” said Mr Harkin.

The FTP committee said Dr Nouman’s conduct was “disgraceful and dishonourable” and fell seriously short of the standards expected from doctors.

Dr Nouman, 58, had worked at seven different hospitals in the Republic between September 2018 and April 2019 before the IMC became aware that he had been banned from practising as a doctor in the UK.

The inquiry heard concern was first raised about Dr Nouman, who qualified as a doctor in Romania in 1991, when a staff member at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, saw information about his disqualification in the UK online.

The Syrian-born medic, who was suspended by the High Court from practising in Ireland in May 2019, had worked as a locum senior house officer for short periods at University Hospital Mayo, Castlebar; Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown; Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda; South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel; Wexford General Hospital; University Hospital Galway, and Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

Mr Harkin said various explanations provided by Dr Nouman for his conduct were in conflict with each other.

Dr Nouman originally told the IMC in June 2019 that he did not believe he had to inform the council about an “abusive and unfair” decision to strike him off the UK register but subsequently claimed he had made “an innocent mistake” as he found the application form complex and tiring as a foreign doctor and that he had forgotten what happened in the UK.

UK inquiry

He was struck off the medical register in the UK in January 2016 after an inquiry found his clinical work “unacceptable” and that he had made racist comments about Indian people.

Among the claims made about Indian doctors by Dr Nouman were that they would be “the downfall of the NHS” and should “clean toilets and not practise medicine” as well as claiming they were “untrustworthy, rude and cheeky.” The doctor maintains false claims were fabricated against him by an Indian doctor whom he had criticised for smoking in front of patients.

During the IMC inquiry, he stressed he was not a racist and there had been no complaints about his clinical work at Irish hospitals. The FTP committee found a second allegation against Dr Nouman of failing to comply with professional competence requirements of the IMC as not proven.

At the outset of the hearing on Tuesday, Dr Nouman pleaded with the committee to treat his case with compassion as his three daughters wanted to move to Ireland to study and an adverse finding could compromise their careers.

The inquiry had previously heard Dr Nouman had applied to have his name restored to the Irish register in 2020 but was informed he was ineligible.

Mr Harkin said the committee would send a report on its findings and recommendations to the IMC which will decide what sanctions to impose on Dr Nouman.