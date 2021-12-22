Women's prison has highest drug detection rate in country

Nearly half of the inmates who are tested for drugs at the State’s main prison for female offenders test positive for illegal substances, giving it a higher drug-detection rate than any men’s facility in the prison network.

A total of 46% of the prisoners tested for drugs at the Dóchas Centre in the past three years were found to have consumed illegal substances such as cannabis, heroin, benzodiazepines, amphetamines, and cocaine.

This is almost double the average of one in four inmates who tested positive for drugs throughout the 12 detention facilities in the prison estate between 2018 and 2021, according to data released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Some 2,554 drug tests were carried out in Irish prisons over the past three years using samples of inmates’ hair, urine and saliva. A total of 679 positive test results were recorded, representing a detection rate of around 27%.

Castlerea Prison had the next-highest rate of positive drug tests after the Dóchas Centre. Almost 43% of the 283 tests conducted at the prison since 2018 detected the presence of illegal substances.

One in three inmates tested for drugs at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise received positive results during the same period, as 243 prisoners underwent screening. Meanwhile, drug use was detected in nearly 28% of the 140 inmates tested at Wheatfield Prison in Clondalkin.

The level of drug testing conducted among prison populations varies considerably between facilities. The highest number of drug tests conducted during the three-year period was 636 at Loughan House open prison in Cavan, almost 26% of which detected the use of illicit substances.

Just seven tests were carried out at Arbour Hill in Dublin, which is the national centre for male sex offenders, all of which detected the use of illegal substances. Cork Prison tested inmates 50 times in three years, while Cloverhill conducted 73 tests in the same period.

The authorities at Arbour Hill Prison in Dublin only carried out seven drug tests in the three-year period. All of them detected the use of illegal substances. Photo: Billy Higgins

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said the use of drug testing was a matter for the management of each detention facility.

“The need for drug testing varies across the prisons and, while there is central guidance to prison governors issued by our operations directorate, it is a matter for prison management to determine if a prison requires testing,” he said.

“The purpose of this testing is to allow governors to make decisions in relation to the management of prisoners in the interests of good order, security, health and safety in prisons; and to assist in the decision-making process in relation to sentence management."

The IPS spokesman said that drug testing had been reduced since March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it had previously increased from 448 in 2018 to 1,128 in 2019.