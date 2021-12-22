Polish trucker refused to give sample after lorry weaved across road in Cork

A 44-year-old Polish trucker was reported by another motorist in Cork who saw him driving the tractor unit without a trailer crossing over and back on the centre of the road at Watergrasshill.

Now at Cork District Court Piotr Szajdecki has been banned from driving in Ireland for a period of four years and fined €850. He pleaded guilty to a charge of refusing to give a sample as required by gardaí investigating the driving.

Garda Eric Stafford charged Szajdecki and brought him before the court. Defence solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, said the defendant was pleading guilty to the offence as soon as it came before the court.

Garda Stafford said: “This man was followed from Watergrasshill by a member of the public crossing over and back in the middle of the road.

“It was a Polish registered truck which he was driving as part of his work. There was no trailer – only the tractor unit.” When gardaí approached the driver there was a strong smell of intoxicant. When asked to blow into the intoxalyser he said: "No way. No breath. Blood only."

“When he was taken to the garda station he refused to give a sample.” The incident occurred around 8pm on Sunday night after he delivered goods from Poland.

Defence solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin said that while the defendant did fail to give a sample he was otherwise co-operative with the garda investigation. The solicitor said the truck driver made his delivery, then consumed a quantity of alcohol and ended up meeting with the gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “It is a very serious incident.” He fined him €850 and imposed the mandatory disqualification of four years.