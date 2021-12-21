Security man assaulted two teenage boys after 'constant racist taunts' from group

The man no longer works in security and recently turned down a job in the sector
At Ennis District Court, Sgt Louis Moloney said that gardaí accepted that there was "baiting" of  the father of four. File photo

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 19:43
Gordon Deegan

A security man at a Dunnes Stores outlet assaulted two minors after being subject to racial slurs, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court, Sgt Louis Moloney said that gardaí accepted that there was "baiting" of father of four, Anwar Bakhid (46) when he assaulted the two Ennis teenage boys - both aged 14 at the time - at a laneway close to Dunnes Stores on Ennis’s O’Connell Street on November 30, 2019.

Solicitor for the native of Sudan, Mr Bakhid of Station Court, Ennis, Colum Doherty said that videos of his client’s interactions with the teenagers “were widely circulated on social media afterwards”.

Mr Doherty said that the fear exists for Mr Bakhid that this could re-occur and he will not work as a security man again. Mr Bakhid pleaded guilty to the minor assault under Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act of the two teenagers.

Mr Bakhid worked for a security company providing security at the Dunnes Stores outlet. Mr Doherty stated that Mr Bakhid no longer works in security and recently turned down a job in the sector.

He said: “The phone, the taunting, the video, the Instagram - that is where you are at.” Asked by Judge Alec Gabbett what racial slurs he was subjected to, Mr Bakhid said that he was told to “go back to my country”.

Mr Doherty said that the level of contact in the assault of the two youths was “minimal”. He said that the circulation of the incident on social media has caused Mr Bakhid “a lot of anguish and stress”.

Mr Doherty added that there were up to 10 youths in a group in the environs of Dunnes Stores and there was “constant taunting”. Judge Gabbett spared Mr Bakhid a conviction and instead imposed the Probation Act.

Judge Gabbett said: “Clearly, Mr Bakhid has already paid a very significant price for this.” Outlining the facts, Sgt Moloney said that gardaí were called to an incident on a laneway beside Dunnes Stores where it was reported that there were youths causing annoyance.

Sgt Moloney said that mobile phone footage shows Mr Bakhid following a youth and saying something to him before grabbing him by the throat.

Sgt Moloney said that Mr Bakhid approached the youth who was recording the incident and struck that youth with a flat hand as he attempted to retrieve the phone.

#CourtsRacismPlace: Ennis
