Cocaine addict who 'had been avoiding reality' refused bail on drug-dealing charge in Cork

A 21-year-old Cork man accused of being in possession of an €18,000 stash of cocaine will spend the Christmas period in jail.

Bail was previously refused for Jake O’Sullivan at Cork District Court.

He appeared again at Cork District Court by video link from prison. And on this occasion he has been remanded further in custody until January 17, 2022.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions. However, he said that the case had progressed in that a certificate had been obtained from the garda forensic science department following an analysis of the drugs. Sgt. Lyons said this certificate had been sent to the DPP and directions were now awaited.

Garda Paul Delaney of the Mayfield divisional drugs unit arrested 21-year-old Jake O’Sullivan in October and brought him before Cork District Court.

Garda Delaney charged O’Sullivan with possession of cocaine and having the cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to others at his home at Fairfield Road, Farranree, Cork, on Saturday evening, October 9. The young man was also charged with having a small amount of cannabis for his own use.

Bail hearing

One of the grounds for the original objection to bail was the seriousness of the cocaine supply charge as it related to the alleged seizure of €18,000 worth of the illegal drug.

It was alleged that gardaí with a warrant searched the defendant’s family home. The evidence was that Jake O’Sullivan was in his bedroom at the time and that the drugs and various related items were found in this room.

“By his own admission, Jake O’Sullivan is addicted to cocaine. If granted bail I believe he will commit further more serious offences,” Garda Delaney said.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, suggested that the defendant was co-operative with the search and so forth. Garda Delaney agreed: “No, there were no issues at all. There were no difficulties during the time of his detention.”

Mr Collins-Daly said the young man gave explanations about his addiction and he said that previously things had been spiralling out of control and he had been avoiding reality. “But he is back at home now on the proviso that he deals with his addiction,” the solicitor said.

Mr Collins-Daly asked if the gardaí would be satisfied with the accused being granted bail on conditions. Garda Delaney said they would not, because of the seriousness of the offence.