Corkman said he would 'kick the sh**' out of Garda, court told

Two men were arrested and charged with public order offences arising out of an alleged incident in the Glanmire area on Monday night.

Garda Diarmuid O’Neill indicated at Cork District Court that there would be no objection to bail being granted to 22-year-old Simon Quilligan and 26-year-old Jason Quilligan on strict bail conditions.

The conditions required them to stay away from members of the Hogan family at three addresses in the Mayfield area.

Jason Quilligan of 3 Aisling Court, Lehenaghmore, Togher, Cork, was charged with being drunk and a danger to himself or others and engaging in threatening behaviour at Kilcoolishal, Glanmire, County Cork, on December 20.

Simon Quilligan, previously of 57 Eagle Valley, Sarsfield Road, Wilton, Cork, and now residing at Roxboro in Limerick, was charged with the same two counts.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the bail conditions for each of the accused. They include staying out of Midleton and staying away from the north side of the River Lee in Cork, consuming no intoxicants and remaining away from the Hogan family at three Mayfield addresses, namely 8 Ballinderry Park, 9 Shannon Lawn and 23 Glencree Crescent.

The defendants are also required to have no contact with the Hogan families indirectly or by social media. The two defendants, who were represented by Shane Collins-Daly, were remanded on bail until January 19, 2022, at Cork District Court.

Judge Kelleher asked Simon Quilligan if he wanted to address the court as he appeared to want to say something. He said that they did nothing on Monday night, they were respectful to the guards and were arrested for no reason.

Judge Kelleher said the allegations in the case would be dealt with when it came to hearing. Sergeant John Kelleher said it was alleged that Simon Quilligan said to a member of An Garda Síochána that he would “kick the sh**” out of him.