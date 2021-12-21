Man to appear in court after raid in Limerick's St Mary's Park 

Search warrants were executed as part of Operation Copóg on Monday.
A multi-agency search operation took place in St Mary's Park in Limerick this Monday.

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 08:22
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 40s is to appear in court this Tuesday morning following his arrest in St Mary's Park in Limerick yesterday, December 20.

Gardaí attached to Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search operation as part of Operation Copóg, launched earlier this year to target the supply of controlled drugs and anti-social behaviour in the vicinity.

Assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit, Emergency Response Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit, Gardaí executed search warrants at a number of properties. 

The properties were "heavily modified and reinforced to obstruct entry" according to a garda spokesperson. 

€700 worth of suspected cocaine was seized along with items used for the preparation of crack cocaine including baking soda and chemical ammonia.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to this investigation and was detained in Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning, at 10.30am.

"Investigations are ongoing," added a garda spokesperson. 

