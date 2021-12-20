Husband threatened to kill wife with axe for opposing his plans for a second wife, court told

A husband armed with an axe threatened that he would kill his wife after she confronted him over his plan to marry another woman in their native Africa, a court has heard.

At the Family Law Court in Ennis, Judge Alec Gabbett granted the woman a Safety Order after hearing evidence of two separate threats to kill by the man against his wife concerning his ‘second wife’ plans. Judge Gabbett said that the woman is in fear of her husband over the alleged threats.

In court, the man denied he threatened to kill his wife an axe in 2019 and also denied a more recent threat to kill after his wife "ruined" his May 2021 plans to marry another woman in their native African country.

The couple have been married for over 20 years and have a number of children and the couple continue to live in their marital home. In court, the man told Judge Gabbett that he still intends to marry the other woman in Africa.

He said: “My wife can do nothing about it.” The man told Judge Gabbett that a man can be married as many times as he wants in his native African country in ‘customary’ marriages. The man asked the court not to judge him in Irish law on something he wishes to do in his native African country.

In evidence, the woman said in 2019 “he took an axe to me and threatened that he would kill me because of the woman he wanted to marry in Africa”. The woman said that her husband was lying to the woman in Africa telling her that his wife was now living in the UK away from the family.

'I ruined his plans'

A photo of the axe was presented in court by the woman’s solicitor, Shiofra Hassett. The woman said that earlier this year, her husband went to their native African country where he said that he was going to a funeral.

However, the woman said: “When I saw the car packed with stuff I knew that he was going to marry this woman. I sent my family to this woman’s family to tell them that my husband is married to me and after hearing that they would not allow him marry their daughter.”

The woman said that in response, her husband told his mother that when he returned to Ireland, he was going to kill his wife “because I ruined his plans to marry the other woman”. The woman said that her husband also texted from Africa to say that she was "finished".

The woman said that her husband has never been violent physically towards her and doesn’t drink or take drugs. The man said that his wife cannot be in fear of him as he recently drove her to work with just the two in the car.

Judge Gabbett said that the woman in the case was “a lady scorned” after she learned of her husband’s plan to take a second wife in Africa.

