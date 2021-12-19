Man hospitalised after violent attack in Cork City

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being attacked with a knife or slash hook in Cork City.

Gardaí said they are investigating a serious assault that occurred at approximately 11:55pm on Saturday in Mayfield, Cork City.

It is understood a man in his twenties who had been attacked was found. He was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí said a technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

It is understood the injuries sustained by the man are consistent with those administered by a knife or slash hook.

Gardaí in Mayfield are now appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward. Any road users travelling in the area late in the evening of Saturday last, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.