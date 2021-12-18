Cork man threatened to stab garda in the head 

A man who threatened to stab a garda in the head during one of two serious public incidents is now facing the threat of seven months in jail.

Darragh Canty, formerly with an address at 1 St Eltin’s Crescent in Kinsale, and now living in Douglas in Cork city pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to a number of charges arising out of separate incidents just weeks apart in 2020.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that at 1.55 am on August 26 last year, two gardaí approached a group of people drinking, spotting a youth who was the subject of a warrant for his arrest.

When they engaged with the youth he resisted and called out to Darragh Canty to help him.

The court was told that Mr Canty then got between the gardaí and the youth and acting in an aggressive and violent way, tried to get him free.

Mr Canty was requested on a number of occasions to move away but continued in what became a violent struggle.

Another garda, who arrived to assist, directed him to leave and he refused. The judge was told that Mr Canty was screaming and shouting at gardaí, calling them "c**ts" and "scumbags". Directing comments at one garda, he said: "I will stab him in the head if he comes over here."

A patrol van arrived and the young person was arrested, while Mr Canty "ran away laughing and screaming", the court was told.

Second incidence

Some weeks later, at 12.45 am on September 6, gardaí were called to two people fighting on Eastern Road in Kinsale.

Sgt Kelly said the two men, one of whom was Darragh Canty, were "fully going at one another" in view of the gardaí and members of the public.

The other person involved was allegedly using a tree branch to hit Darragh Canty.

That man was arrested but Mr Canty ran away. He was located near his home, where he was intoxicated and abusive.

The court heard gardaí tried for 15 minutes to calm him down and that his younger brother also came from the house and got involved.

At one point Mr Canty took off his top clothing and was screaming and shouting, saying he was going to kill someone, the judge heard.

Pepper spray was deployed and while Mr Canty's sibling was arrested, he again ran off and could not be located. The court heard he was on bail at the time.

Mr Canty had 18 previous convictions, including for assault, public order offences and failing to comply with direction from gardaí, and he was convicted of violent disorder in Cork City Circuit Court earlier this year, receiving an 18-month sentence, all of which bar three weeks was suspended.

Judge McNulty said Mr Canty could pay €500 on one of the public order elements that were before the court and sentenced him to five months in prison for failing to comply with garda directions and another five months for obstructing gardaí in the first incident.

The judge said Mr Canty was involved in further serious offending while on bail and for that incident he sentenced him to two months in prison, on two charges, to be served after the five-month term, meaning seven months in total.

Recognisance for appeal was set on Mr Canty's own bond of €100 and with two independent sureties, each for €3,000, with €1,000 in cash.